Schools in Warner Robins, Houston County safe after state-wide shooting threat hoax

While other schools received threats, schools in Warner Robins and Houston County were spared.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several state and area schools received threats Wednesday, but schools in Warner Robins and Houston County were spared.

The Warner Robins Police Department issued a statement saying there had been no threats to schools.

However, police said they were working with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office to monitor all schools and that they will take calls of this nature seriously.

“We have an ongoing training that we’ve done for several years dealing with active shooters, dealing with school shootings that goes all the way back to Columbine, so we have been preparing for a long time for those types of incidents, and we train for it annually on it,” Lt. Eric Gossman with Warner Robins Police Department said.

The Warner Robins Police Department says its aware of other reports across the state and that all of the calls were reported fake and unfounded.