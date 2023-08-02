Schools across Baldwin County get ready for first day of school on Wednesday

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Wednesday is the first day of school in Baldwin County, and schools across the District are getting excited to welcome students back.

The Baldwin County District is made up of six schools and two programs that serve students from pre-k all the way to college level certification.

The Georgia College Early College is a program within the school district that partners with the Putnam County Charter School System, Central Georgia Technical College, Georgia Military College, Georgia College & State University and the Oconee Regional Educational Service Agency to prepare students grades 7 through 12 for the college experience.

More than 100 juniors and seniors are enrolled in the Early College program this school year. Program Director, Dr. Runee Sallad, said the students will be assigned to mentor their peers in lower grades.

“We are excited about them working towards their associates degrees or their certificates, and we’re excited about them giving back to the program that has spent years giving to them,” Dr. Sallad said.



Jaylen Brantley, a senior at Georgia College Early College, says he plans on using the experience he’ll get from mentoring to teach English overseas after he graduates.

“I’m looking forward to getting to actually mentor people a little bit,” Brantley said. “That’s something kind of not newly introduced but something being brought back up again, and I’ve always wanted to help people with stuff that I know I struggled with.”

At Midway Hills Primary, teachers are getting in the back to school spirit with music, decorating and reviewing the curriculum.

According to Principal Tara Burney, teachers at Midway Hills Primary are working hard to plan more hands-on activities in the classroom to correspond with new math standards in the state.

“We are excited about what the kids are going to be doing,” Principal Burney said. “Our teachers are gonna be mostly facilitators, and our students are going to lead to learn.”

Second grade teacher at Midway Hills Primary, Chasity Hatcher, just completed her Master’s degree and is looking forward to implementing new learning strategies in her classroom.

“I’m just excited to show my students new things and new ways of active learning and how to just continue to be a facilitator for them as they collaborate with each other and learn new things,” she said.



Hatcher says she hopes to build strong relationships with her students and their families this year.