School speed camera questions answered

When are citations issued?

Bibb County Sheriff's Office installs speed cameras in school zones Speed Cameras

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo enforced school zones now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these school zones and when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed, and what time of day. To clear some of that up I went and spoke to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Brad Wolfe says there are currently 6 school zones with active cameras and eventually all school zones will have them. Each school zone that comes on line has a 30 day grace period beginning when the cameras go live.

As far as your speed, they issue tickets at 10 over the limit regardless of if the lights are flashing, but they are only supposed to issue the citations during school hours.

“Non school days they shouldn’t be ticketing at all. From an hour before the first bell to an hour after the last bell is the only time they should be ticketing. They’re always recording but they shouldn’t be ticketing outside of those timeframes or days of the week” -Maj. Brad Wolfe/BSO

One of the most common complaints so far is the amount of time it takes between the time of the violation and the time of receiving the ticket, in one case it was over 30 days.

Well if there had been an actual officer there, I’d have gotten a ticket that day…and with cameras I understand that’s not possible. But within a week or two I would think would be a little more reasonable because I cant remember a month ago where I was I mean it took me time to think where was I, when was this, what was going on.” -Michael Stewart/Received Citation

“There’s several factors involved there but the company was aware of that problem and they’ve done som echanges to try to speed it up, getting them to us and getting them back out once they get them back.” Maj. Brad Wolfe/BSO

If you feel you’ve gotten a ticket on a non school day or one for less than 10 miles an hour over the limit you should contact the Sheriff’s Office, but if its a case of fighting the ticket in court for example because you weren’t the person driving…there are instructions on the back of the ticket itself.