School bus driver dead, students injured in Upson County crash

The bus crash happened Friday morning on Logtown Road.

THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia school bus driver is dead following a morning crash in Upson County. According to the Thomaston-Upson County Schools Facebook page, the crash involved a utility truck. Three students were also on the bus when the crash happened just before 7:00 Friday morning on Logtown Road.

According to the Facebook post, the bus driver died in the crash. Two students were transported to Upson Regional Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries.

Georgia State Patrol has identified the driver as 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville, Georgia. According to GSP, Ciarcia was traveling north on Logtown Road when he traveled into the south lane and hit the utility truck traveling south. The crash report goes on to say, he then lost control of the bus and it left the road and hit several trees.

In a Facebook post, the district says “Our hearts go out to our bus driver’s family and to his friends and co-workers at the Thomaston-Upson Transportation Department. We ask the community to join us in keeping the family of our bus driver as well as our students and their families in your thoughts and prayers and to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

