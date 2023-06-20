Scattered storms stick around this week in Middle Georgia



It has been a rainy day in Middle Georgia, with more than 1″ rain falling in Macon today.

A cut-off low to our north will continue to move across the southeast through the week.

This will keep rain and storms in the forecast through the rest of the week.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs warming to the mid 80s.



As the low pressure center moves further south, our high temperatures will stay in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be our rainiest days (and nights).



Rain totals across Middle Georgia will range from 2-6″ between now and Friday.

Flooding will be possible through the end of the week.



If all of that wasn’t enough, we also have a new tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic this afternoon and is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday.

We are still quite a few days away from any impact on the Continental US, so we will have to watch the forecast closely.



Meanwhile, back in our area, rain and storm chances continue through the weekend and into next week.

Highs for next week will be warming back to the 90s.