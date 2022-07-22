Scattered storms stick around Friday



After an eventful evening of storms for Macon, we are seeing dry conditions across the area tonight.

Overnight we could see a few isolated storms pop up, but expect most of us to stay dry overnight.

Through the day Friday we will see a stalled stationary boundary just to our north that will keep showers and storms in the forecast.

Severe weather is not expected but we could see a few isolated strong storms.

Highs will once again warm to the low 90s, with the heat index reaching triple digits.



Not much will change in our forecast as we head into the weekend.

Scattered storms will be the product of high heat and humidity, mainly during the afternoon Saturday.

Highs will slowly warm to the mid 90s by Sunday.

If you are planning outdoor activities for the weekend, just make sure you have a plan B.



Next week there are still some questions about what to expect regarding rain chances.

In general though, it doesn’t look like there will be much to keep storms at bay through the week.

Highs will be warming to the mid 90s, which is around normal for this time of year.