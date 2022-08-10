Scattered storms return Wednesday afternoon





While it was a mostly quiet day weather-wise for Middle Georgia, we saw storms fire up during the evening hours.

Storms will continue into the early morning hours Wednesday, with patchy fog building in overnight.

Wednesday (and Thursday) will pretty much be a repeat of the past few days.

Scattered storms will start to pop up during the afternoon and a few could be strong.



A cold front will be pushing into the area Friday/Saturday, bringing rain and storms, but also a small cool down.

High pressure will fill in behind the front, helping to drop our humidity to a point that will be noticeable by Sunday.

By Sunday we should be staying dry with highs in the upper 80s.



We should be getting a couple more dry days to start next week, but humidity should return by Tuesday.

Highs will stay below normal for much of next week.