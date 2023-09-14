Scattered storms return Thursday



After another hot day in Middle Georgia, we are finally seeing a cooling trend through the end of the week.

A cold front has stalled over our area today, bringing a few strong storms and cooler conditions.

Overnight we will continue to see a few isolated showers with patchy fog possible into Thursday morning.

The front over our area will hang around, keeping rain and storm chances into Thursday.

Highs Thursday will warm into the low and mid-80s.



Friday will bring our next wedge front to the area, aided by Hurricane Lee, as it moves up the east coast.

This will keep our temperatures on Friday in the low 80s with breezy conditions.

A few showers will be possible Friday morning, but by the afternoon we will see some clearing.



The weekend will start mostly dry, with highs in the mid and low 80s.

Sunday brings our next round of showers and storms, especially during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures next week will be staying cooler than normal with a few showers possible by Wednesday.