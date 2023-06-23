Scattered storms return Friday before drier weather this weekend



It has been another stormy evening in Middle Georgia, with the Macon airport seeing over 2″ of rain just today.

Overnight we will continue to see a few showers across the area, as well as patchy fog developing.

Highs will once again warm into the mid, and even upper 80s.



Showers and storms will be popping up in the afternoon along a stationary boundary.

Once again this will be along an axis of moisture, so heavy rain will be possible.

Over the weekend we will see a small chance for a passing shower, but otherwise dry weather is expected.

Highs over the weekend will be warming into the upper 80s and even mid 90s by Sunday.

Enjoy the dry weather, because a cold front will bring more rain and storms on Monday.



The rest of next week is looking relatively uneventful, with dry conditions and highs in the 90s.



We now have a new Tropical Depression in the Atlantic, but at the moment TD Four is not forecast to impact our area.