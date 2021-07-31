Scattered storms return for the weekend, heat remains

We have been dry for a few days, but our short dry spell is over this weekend as a cold front becomes a stationary boundary over the weekend.

All this means is that by Saturday afternoon, we will once again be dealing with scattered showers and storms, as well as intense heat.

A heat advisory is once again in place, as we expect our heat index values to push to over 105.



Sunday will bring another chance of scattered storms, but Monday is where we really start to get soggy.

A stalled front over Middle Georgia will give way to rain throughout the day Monday and Tuesday.

Rain totals through the week could range from 1-3″ depending on where storms set up.



The good news about the rain, is that it will bring a swift end to the heat advisories for next week.

Highs will be limited to the 80s for the rest of the week.