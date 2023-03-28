Scattered storms possible Tuesday across Middle Georgia



After a pretty wild weather weekend, we are finally getting a break from the rain tonight.

Lows overnight will be falling into the upper 50s, with high clouds filtering in by Tuesday morning.

By late morning showers and storms will start to push into Middle Georgia.

Timing for rain will likely be 10 am-4 pm.



A few storms could, once again, be strong to severe in nature.

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat will exist with some storms tomorrow.



Tuesday will be the last round of rain for a while thanks to high pressure pushing in on Wednesday.

The high pressure will be cooling us off on Wednesday, limiting our highs to the upper 60s.

Lows will be dropping into the low 40s by early Thursday before our next warming trend sets up.



By Friday warm into the 80s, under full sunshine.

It will be a great way to end the week…before our next round of storms.

A cold front will be pushing in on Saturday, bringing with it a chance of storms.

It is a little too far out to say if we will be seeing severe storms, but it is possible.

We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.



Next week will bring a few chances for residual showers, with highs in the mid 70s.