Scattered storms and heat return Friday



Much of Middle Georgia made it back to the upper 90s this afternoon, with highs in Macon reaching 99°.

Overnight we will see a few more clouds moving into the area, keeping us warm, with lows in the mid-70s.

Cloud cover tomorrow will help us start the day as our next wave of moisture moves in from the southeast.

This will increase our rain chances, especially in our southeastern counties.

The cloud cover and rain will help to keep highs mainly in the mid-90s.



Highs through the weekend will be anywhere from the mid to upper 90s, dependent on the rainfall.

However, even with the rain, our “feels like” temps will still warm into the 100s.

Saturday will bring us our best chance for widespread rain and storms by the afternoon.

Not expecting severe storms, but isolated heavy downpours and lightning will be possible.

Sunday continues a pattern of heat and scattered storms.



We will be starting next week with a weak frontal system that could pop up a few showers and storms.

As per usual this time of year, the frontal system will stall out before we get much relief from the heat.



It will take a while for the cooler air to finally move back into Middle Georgia, with highs finally returning to the mid-90s by Wednesday.

Showers will be possible each day through next week.



We are also monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic.

This wave now has a 40% chance of tropical cyclone formation in the next 7 days.

Right now we don’t expect an impact on our area, but we will be watching it closely.