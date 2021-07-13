Scattered afternoon storms stick around for the week

We saw a hot day in Middle Georgia today, with highs once again in the 90s.

As storms fired up this evening heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning impacted most of the area.

A few spots in Middle Georgia even saw power outages.

We will keep a pretty consistent forecast through the rest of the week, with heat and storms expected each day.

Although a cold front is situated to our west, we are not going to see a change in our weather, because the front will be staying well to our north.



Wednesday will be another hot day with scattered storms across the southeast.

Like today, some storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected.



The rest of the week, there won’t be much of a change in the main weather patterns.

There does look to be a trend of even more rain for next week across Middle Georgia, but that is still pretty far out so we will be keeping an eye on it.