Savannah reimposes mask mandate as COVID-19 cases spike

ATLANTA (AP) — The largest city on Georgia’s coast is reimposing a requirement that people wear masks in public, citing a “steep and alarming rise” in cases of COVID-19.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson made the announcement Monday at a news conference. He says people now must wear masks any time they’re indoors with people who aren’t members of their immediately families. Johnson says his order doesn’t apply to schools and colleges, but calls on them to do the same.

State health data shows Chatham County saw a big spike in new cases at the end last week. Reported new cases are roughly nine times higher than at their low in late June.