Savannah man facing burglary, theft charges in Twiggs County

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm at the Walthall gas station on Highway 96

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Savannah man is facing burglary and criminal trespass charges in Twiggs County.

The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 around 11:30 Saturday night. Deputies say the store was closed, but the store door and window were broken out.

Deputies say surveillance video helped them get a description of the offender’s vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle a few miles away. Inside the vehicle they found 30-year-old William Stewart of Savannah and several items stolen from the store.

Stewart is charged with Burglary, Theft by Taking (Felony), Criminal Trespass, and Criminal Damage to Property- 2nd Degree.

Stewart is currently being held in the Twiggs County Jail.