Saturday blaze destroys Monroe Co. business

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Monroe County Business was destoryed by fire over the weekend. The City of Forsyth Fire Department as well as Monroe County Emergency Services responded to the blaze Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival crews, found a fully involved structure, fire with flames and heavy smoke, showing through the center roof, as well as out the front windows. The business, Bulldog Sports Complex, only open since April 1 was unoccupied at the time. The business owners had left briefly for lunch. The new business was an indoor baseball and sports training facility, and while the cause is under investigation, everything inside is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.