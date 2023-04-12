Sandy Beach Water Park in Macon to close permanently

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sandy Beach Water Park has announced its permanent closure, according to a Facebook post by the park.

The announcement comes after the park, located on Moseley Dixon Road, experienced continuous mechanical issues last summer.

Macon-Bibb County Communications Officer Chris Floore told 41NBC park management contacted the county in January regarding the ongoing mechanical problems. The county then requested a detailed cost breakdown for the repairs, but the park failed to provide the requested information.

The lack of cooperation led to the termination of the county’s contract with Sandy Beach Water Park.

The park has not yet responded to requests for comment from 41NBC.