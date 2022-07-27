Sandersville residents express concerns following vandalism of downtown mural

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Sandersville Police are investigating after a downtown mural was vandalized.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crime could be connected with other crimes in the county.

The mural, created earlier this year, depicts the image of Allisha Gray, an Olympic gold medalist from Washington County.

According to the Sandersville Police Department, the incident was reported on Monday. The graffiti, which included a racial slur, has since been erased.

Sandersville Police Chief Victor K. Cuylor says police are working closely with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to find out who committed the crime.

“This particular mural is very significant,” he said. “So that’s why this is very important.”

Kenya Davis, a close friend of Allisha’s, says she is upset about the incident.

“Whoever did it is going to pay for it, because that is a hate crime,” she said. “It would be different if it was any other word.”

Davis, like many others, is expressing concerns over what was written on the mural.

We also spoke with Allisha’s father, Dr. Alan Gray. He says he’s thankful for those who helped clean the image.

“All we can do is try to educate, inform people and try to change the hearts and minds of people who would do such a thing,” he said.

Davis has a message to the people who vandalized the mural.

“Those words, they might have worked, but they didn’t destroy her, and they did not destroy this community,” she said. “If anything, it brought us together.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office expects arrests to be made in the coming days.