Sandersville Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Sandersville Police Department is trying to located an armed and dangerous wanted suspect.

They are looking for Rikishi Pernell Colclough who also goes by “Snoody.” According to a Sandersville Police Facebook post, Colclough has multiple warrants out of multiple counties and South Carolina.

Sandersville Police say the latest incident involving Colclough was a shooting at Ferncrest Apartments on December 5th. Officers say he fired a 9mm round into the arm of the victim.

Investigators say any tips would be greatly appreciated. You can send tips to the Sandersville Police Facebook Page.