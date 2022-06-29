Sandersville man receives new well after living more than a month without running water

A Sandersville man and his family lived without running water for more than a month after their well collapsed.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Could you imagine living a month and a half without running water?

Thomas Hall and his family had to do that after their well collapsed a month and a half ago, but thanks to several organizations coming together, the family will get a new septic tank and well free of charge.

“Without water, I mean, that’s an everyday life function,” Hall said. “Shower, clothes, washing dishes, using the bathroom, I mean, everything. Living rural, when you don’t have water, all of that ceases.”

Hall says he called Sandersville Well Company

“Water Well presented it and gave it out to folks, and all these companies came together and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this for free,” Hall explained.

Margaret Martens, the Executive Director of the Water Well Trust, says when they saw Hall’s application, they knew they had to help him.

“Mr. Hall is in the Air Force and has served for over 20 years,” Martens said. “We like to give priority to our veterans, so when we heard his story, that he was without water, he’s going to be deployed again, he’s got young children in the house. He doesn’t want to leave his family without safe drinking water.”

Martens says there are misconceptions about people without water being lazy, which she says is the furthest thing from the truth.

“Most of the families we help are working people, “Martens said. “But with inflation right now and the cost of everything going up, it gives low income families less income to spend on getting a well.”

Hall says for the month and half his family didn’t have water, they had to haul water jugs on a regular basis to get what they needed. He says it’s a relief to not have to do that anymore.

“I’m humbled, and I can’t appreciate it enough,” Hall said.

Sandersville Well Company installed the well and septic tank Wednesday. Hall says it will take about 24 hours for water to run to his house.

In addition to the Water Well Trust, Xylem Watermark, the Chris Long Foundation and several other companies helped with the project.

If you or someone you know don’t have access to running water, you can contact the Water Well Trust for help by visiting their website.