Sandersville man charged after authorities execute search warrant at Tobacco & Vape Store

33-year-old Mashrah Tawfik Nagi faces multiple charges, and the Washington County Sheriff's Office says it anticipates "more arrests to follow."

Photos: Washington County Sheriff's Office

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Sandersville man was arrested Wednesday after authorities executed a search warrant at a tobacco and vape store.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said WSCO, the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force, the Georgia Department of Revenue and the Sandersville Police Department executed the search warrant at Sandersville Tobacco & Vape Store, located on Walmart Circle.

WCSO says the search followed a nearly two-month joint investigation into the illegal sale of drugs and underage sale of drug/tobacco products. The investigation began in early February after the sheriff’s office received complaints about underage people buying “such prohibited items from a local store.”

“Our office has taken this case very seriously,” Sheriff Joel Cochran wrote in the Facebook post. “It truly upsets me when I see children being taken advantage of by senseless acts such as this. It’s our duty to protect our kids so that their futures can be bright.”

33-year-old Mashrah Tawkif Nagi of Sandersville is charged with two counts of sale of schedule I drug and two counts of sale of prohibited items to underage persons.

The sheriff’s office says it anticipates “more arrests to follow.”

