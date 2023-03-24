Sandersville man arrested in connection to shooting

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Sandersville Police Department arrests a man after executing a search warrant in connection to a shooting Wednesday night.

Police say Quinton Ritter is a suspect in a case that left a passenger injured after being shot in a vehicle on College Street.

No word on the condition of the victim.



(Photo courtesy of Sandersville Police Department)

Ritter is charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of crime, possession of marijuana, cocaine, and xanax with intent to distribute, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Police say more charges are pending.