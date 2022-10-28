SAM Shortline Railroad celebrates 20 years of service

Commemorative books were handed out to the members mentioned that showcased the rail line's history.

CORDELE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A heritage railway celebrates 20 years of service this year.

Historic SAM Shortline Railroad held a ceremony to honor its long time volunteers and supporters at their Cordele station.

Commemorative books were handed out to the members mentioned that showcased the rail line’s history.

Lee Kinnamon is the chairman of the Southwest Georgia Railroad Excursion Authority and has been with SAM since the beginning. He spoke on the line’s enduring popularity and some of the struggles the line ran into in the early days.

“There was a certain powerful legislature, at the time, who said that AJC? More like rolling state pork! Well I’ll say this, the H.O.G. is still running and the SAM train is still running. We’re still here and we will be here for another twenty years.”