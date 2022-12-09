Salvation Army still has 150 angels to be adopted

“Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys."

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With only six days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has 150 “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted.

“Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Sgt. Melissa White of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags left on our tress, gifts that aren’t returned, or gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”



The Salvation Army plans each year to cover the forgotten angels and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out.

“Each angel tag on the tree represents a child or a senior in need. We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify gender and age,” said Sgt. White. “These gifts are used to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels.”



Volunteers often return year after year to work in The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree warehouse. One of the favorite tasks is to select from the unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of unadopted angels, making sure every child still receives something special on Christmas morning.

“We are so thankful for the numerous companies and individuals who make volunteering a tradition at Christmastime,” said Sgt. White. “Donors, businesses, and volunteers help create a lifetime of memories for children in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.”



There is still time to adopt the “forgotten angels” this year. The deadline to return the gifts is Wednesday, December.

For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities, call The Salvation Army at (478) 746-8572 or visit us at 1955 Broadway in Macon.



