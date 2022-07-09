Salvation Army seeking donations after losing cool air in men’s residence

The Salvation Army of Greater Macon needs your help raising thousands of dollars to replace two air conditioning units.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After 21 years of constant service, two air conditioning units at the Salvation Army of Greater Macon have stopped working.

For a week, the men’s residence has been without cool air.

“Some of the cooling is coming off the hallways,” Housing Manager Charles Pope said. “If we turn it up, it can help some, but it can be a lot better and it needs to be better because we need to be efficient in what we’re doing.”

Pope says all of the facility’s private rooms still have air conditioning, but the Day Room is the only option for those coming off the streets and looking for a place to cool down. Pope says the Day Room isn’t receiving enough cool air right now.

Pope says they’re looking for the community’s help to raise around $16,000 to replace the units.

To donate, visit salvationarmymacon.org.