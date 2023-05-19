Salvation Army prepares for summer, celebrates National Salvation Army Week

The Salvation Army in Macon marked National Salvation Army Week with a series of events this week, culminating in a water giveaway on Friday to assist the less fortunate in preparing for the summer heat.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army in Macon marked National Salvation Army Week with a series of events this week, culminating in a water giveaway on Friday to assist the less fortunate in preparing for the summer heat.

Beyond meeting basic physical needs, the leaders say the organization also sees its mission in a spiritual light.

“We’re meeting the needs, the basic physical needs, but we’re also a church,” Sarah Sturdivant said. “And we also are first and foremost out to reach those who need the love of Jesus in their lives.”

The Salvation Army of Macon is open for donations. Those interested in contributing can drop off items at their location at 1925 Broadway.