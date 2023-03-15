Salvation Army of Macon to host rummage sale this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Salvation Army of Macon is supporting the community by hosting a spring rummage sale offering clothes, furniture and other items for the homeless, veterans, and family members.

We spoke with Corps Administrator Sarah Sturdivant about why it’s important for the organization and the community.

“I think it helps get the word out of what we’re doing here at the Salvation Army,” she said. “It’s easy to drive past here and see us, but not necessarily know what it is that we’re doing. It’s important to see and hear, ‘Yes we are serving adults, we are serving young people, we are serving children, and we are serving those in our shelter as well.'”

The Salvation Army hopes to be able to raise money through the event to fund a spiritual retreat and summer camp for its members. It will also help fund a food pantry and other programs within the organization.

The ultimate goal is to let the community know the Salvation Army is here to help.

“It is important to get our face back out there,” Sturdivant said. “We did close our thrift store a few years ago, and that was difficult. A lot of the community thinks that the Salvation Army is no longer here, but we are very much here and we are working very hard to serve our community and serve the people. We want to make sure that the community knows that we are very much here.”