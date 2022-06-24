Salvation Army of Macon cooling center seeing hundreds a day

The center opened nearly two weeks ago for anyone needing to get out of the heat.

Salvation Army of Macon seeing hundred show up to cooling center cooling center

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The heat is impacting everyone throughout Middle Georiga. As a result, the Salvation Army says hundreds of people are taking advantage of its cooling center.

The center opened nearly two weeks ago for anyone needing to get out of the heat.

Charles Pope, Housing Manager with the Salvation Army, says people tend to show up during the earlier hours of the day. He says some people even need to stay the night.

“It’s bigger than just us, the salvation army here we really care about people and we care about this neighborhood, because when the neighborhood hurt we hurt, so it goes both ways,” said Pope.

The cooling center is located at 1955 Broadway in Macon. Doors open at 8 a.m.