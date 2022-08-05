Salvation Army of Greater Macon still looking for help to fix air conditioning unit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It’s been almost a month since the Salvation Army of Greater Macon was left with no air conditioning in its daytime area.

The center says it’s still looking for donations to help repair the unit that stopped working in early July.

The daytime area serves as the cooling center, which helps hundreds of people stay out of the heat.

With no AC in the biggest section of the center, they can only help a limited amount of people.

“We’ve been able to maintain because of other areas of the hallways,” Housing Manager Charles Pope said. “And them going in there and staying cool in there and having bottled waters.”

The center says its looking to get the AC fixed as soon as possible.

You can also help by donating items like water or snacks. You can drop them off at The Salvation Army, which is located at 1955 Broadway.