Safety tips to keep in mind if lightning strikes your home

"In any case, have a fire escape plan and working smoke alarms," Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb said. "You want to have at least two ways out."

Lightning strikes home in Macon Lightning Fire Safety

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The summer months bring storms, and those storms often feature lightning.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says it’s important to be prepared.

“In any case, have a fire escape plan and working smoke alarms,” Fire Safety Educator Jeremy Webb said. “You want to have at least two ways out.”

“In case of a power outage, make sure you reset your breakers before the power comes back on,” he said. “You don’t want to over load your circuits or your outlets, so turn off your appliances.”

Calling 911 should be your first action if lightning strikes your home. The next step is to call your insurance agency.

“A lot of times when people have owned the houses for a long period of time and don’t have a mortgage, they may think that’s something that they can let go of, but when times like this, that’s the main thing if you really want to have that,” Walker and Walker Insurance Agency Operations Manager Chris Walker said.

Walker says the most common lightning cases they see involve air conditioners and power outages.

He says it’s important to have insurance even if you don’t own a home.

“The property owner is only responsible for the house,” he said. “They’re not responsible for your contents or your TV or anything like that. If your property is damaged as a result of that, it’s always a good thing to make sure that you’re covered.”