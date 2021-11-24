Ryland Environmental trash cans ready to hit the streets

Macon-Bibb residents will receive the red cans, and those who have recycling cans will receive a blue one, too.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — New Ryland Environmental trash cans will start hitting the streets on November 29.

Ryland serves part of the county already, so if you’re part of the area already being served, you can begin using your trash cans as soon as you get them. Everyone else should wait until January 3 to begin using the new cans.

“A flyer will be placed in each cart,” Ryland manager James Lanier said. “The back of the flyer you’ll have the collection schedule for your recycle and your yard waste and bulk waste pick up, and some tips on what to do and how to do. On the front it tells you your day. Your day will be the color that corresponds with the map that is listed on the website.”

The new cans will be delivered through December. For more information on when you will receive your trash can, click here.