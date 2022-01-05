Ryland Environmental starts trash pickup for Bibb County

Ryland has been contracted to now pick up 100% of the trash in the Macon-Bibb community.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb residents saw the impact of delayed trash pickup last year, after a change in the county’s pickup company contract.

In October, the county announced it would allow Ryland Environmental to move from only picking up 20% of the community’s garbage to now handling 100% of the job.

Monday, January 3, marked the first day of pick up for Ryland.

“What our goal is, and what Mayor Miller’s goal has been since he took office, has been having a cleaner Macon-Bibb county and we want to be the vehicle to make that happen,” explained Ryland Managing Partner, James Lanier.

The trash pick up will be for households in residential parts of the county, but excludes downtown Macon. Anyone who has a red trash can is eligible for pick up. However, if you still have another trash can from Advanced Disposal, they’ll pick that one up for a limited time.

“We want to do that for a couple weeks,” Lanier said. “But after that third week, we’ll just be servicing the red Ryland cans and the blue Ryland recycling cans.”

As drivers take to their new routes, they’re hoping to pick up all the garbage in the most efficient way possible. Lanier says they’re hoping to get Macon-Bibb solid waste issues under control within the next few months.

The new Macon branch staff asks their new customers to be patience, and not put regular household trash in their recycling bins.

“The biggest thing is to just be patient with us,” stated General Manager, Troy Winfrey. “We’re walking into somewhat of a mess but we’re happy to except the challenge. Our objective each and every day is to just clear the trash.”

For any overflow or excess trash, you can contact SeeClickFix to come pick it up.

Ryland Environmental says it expects all trash collection issues to be resolved within the next 60 to 90 days.