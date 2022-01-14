Ryland Environmental answers community questions about trash pickup transition

The company took over the county's collection duties on January 1, and as expected, there have been some hiccups during the first few weeks of trash collection.

James Lanier answers questions during live Q&A

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Ryland Environmental, along with Macon-Bibb County, held a live Q&A session Thursday to answer questions about the company’s takeover of the county’s waste collection services.



Ryland managing partner James Lanier answered questions about trash pickup days and where to leave trash bins as well when will missed trash is expect to be picked up.

Lanier thanked residents for remaining patient.

The live stream is available for viewing here. If you have a question that didn’t get answered, click here.