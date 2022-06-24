Rutland High School adding computer science course to its career pathways

The national program known as 'Computer Science for All, or CSforAll, partners with underprivileged schools to implement computer science.

Rutland High School offering new career path Rutland High School

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Rutland High School is preparing students for a future career computer science.

The national program known as ‘Computer Science for All, or CSforAll, partners with underprivileged schools to implement computer science.

Jaylah Gary is one student who will benefit in the new career pathway offered.

“I’m most excited about learning how to get around the technology and the problem solving. It gets my brain to work,” she said. “I like to see the difficult situations you know there are going to be problems occurring but I like to find solutions.”

The AP computer science class is aimed at getting students involved in careers in computer science.

“The career path that I have chosen for myself does involve cyber security and I’ll be excited to do that,” said Gary.

Keith Allen is the JROTC Senior Marine Instructor at Rutland. He’ll now be teaching the course too. Allen says students will learn about cyber security and coding.

“They’ll learn the basics and then more advanced skills, and then their sophomore, junior and senior year it’s sustainable skills that progresses in complexity and then at the senior year they have that opportunity to get that college credit,” said Allen.

Joemarion Frye is a junior at Rutland High School. He heard about computer science in JROTC, and decided to take for his love of technology.

“I like to mess with computers and stuff so it’s good to learn about it,” he said.

Rutland High school says the new career path will open the doors for job opportunities at Robins Air Force Base and Amazon.

The school has partnered with MGA to help students further their degree in computer science.