Russian judge sentences WNBA’s Griner to nine years

Griner reacted to the sentence with little emotion

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A judge in Russia has convicted and sentenced American basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling.

Judge Anna Sotnikova said the time Griner has served in custody since her arrest in February would count toward the sentence.

She listened to the verdict with a blank stare on her face.