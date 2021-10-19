Russell Parkway Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates third anniversary

The store celebrating by giving away free coffee on Monday.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Dunkin’ Donuts on Russell Parkway in Warner Robins is celebrating its three year anniversary by giving away free coffee on Monday.

We spoke with the owner and manager of the store, Nick Patel. He’s thankful for his loyal customers who continue to support him.

“Having great loyal customers, being apart of a community is great. Once you’ve been here for three years like we have, the customers come in everyday, we know them by name, it’s very important for our business,” said Patel.

The store is located at 825 Russell Parkway in Warner Robins.