Robins Air Force Base to open new commercial gate Monday

Ribbon cutting of the new Robins Air Force gate

HOUSTON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – A new commercial gate two years in the making is now open at Robins Air Force Base. The new gate will allow for faster processing times.

In the past, the base faced issues of traffic spilling onto Highway 247.

“There wasn’t a large holding area so that would spill out onto the highway,” Maj. Kenneth Canty said. “The way this is constructed, there is a lot of space for vehicles to line up and que as they wait to get served.”



According to Project Manager Derek Grimsley, the gate house and gate are equipped to keep troops warm in the winter.

“The gate house is equipped with HVAC with heat and cooling, and also each one of the canopies is equipped with radiator heaters for when they’re doing their inspections,” Grimsley said.

Even though the gate is built to handle larger shipments, all commercial traffic will go through the new gate.

“All commercial vehicles will come through here,” Maj. Canty said. “Obviously it is designed to handle the larger vehicles that we have, semi-trucks and those of that nature, but small vans, if it’s a commercial enterprise insulation, it will still come to this gate.”

Construction started in October of 2020 and was completed last month. The total cost of the project was around $10 million.



The gate will officially open on Monday, January 31.