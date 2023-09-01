Robins Air Force Base to retire final JSTAR aircraft, usher in new chapter

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Robins Air Force Base has announced the retirement of its final JSTAR aircraft this fall, signaling the end of an era and the beginning of new opportunities for employment in Middle Georgia.

The decision to retire the JSTAR fleet was made in 2021. Since then, the base has met all programmatic requirements to retire a total of 17 aircraft. The move paves the way for four new missions and the introduction of a brand-new aircraft type to the base.

“We’re currently manned at about 99%. We’d like to be at 102%,”Colonel Christopher Dunlap, Wing Commander for the 116th Air Control Wing, said. Dunlap says reaching a 102% staffing level would allow for operational readiness that also accounts for natural attrition.

New employment opportunities may be on the horizon as well, thanks in part to Central Georgia Technical College’s Aerospace Training and Sustainment Program. “Aviation is a high demand career program, so there are incentives for students to come through this program,” Dr. Janet Kelly, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment for Central Georgia Technical College, said.

The retirement announcement was made during a Macon & Eggs event at the Aerospace Training and Sustainment Center, hosted by the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.