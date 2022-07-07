Robins Air Force Base requiring masks indoors again as Covid cases rise

Robins Air Force Base makes changed to Covid-19 policies Robins Air Force Base

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Robins Air Force Base is masking up once again.

Public health officials on base are implementing safety measures in light of increasing Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 341 new cases in Houston County in the last two weeks—a 3% increase from the two-week period leading up to June 29 and a 10% increase from the two-week period leading up to June 8.

Masks are now required indoors on the base at all times, regardless of your vaccination status.

Leaders have also implemented social distancing measures and are keeping facilities at 50% capacity.

Colonel David Oldham, the base’s public health emergency officer, says the decision to change the Covid-19 policy was made in partnership with local health departments.

“We don’t expect to be living in masks forever,” he said. “It’s only as we see spikes that we’re able to adjust and make recommendations, but certainly, as the spread decreases in the community, hopefully we’ll be able to take off the mask.”

Covid-19 testing will also be taking place on base.

You can view the policy changes here.