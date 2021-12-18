Robins Air Force Base hosts ‘Holiday Gate Blitz’ send off

Colonel Duarte says the last two years were tough, and they wanted to remind people there's HOPE.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Members of Team Robins got a special send off while leaving the base to celebrate the holidays with loved ones.

Robins leadership and the Integrated Resilience and Prevention office held a ‘Holiday Gate Blitz’ Friday.

There was cheering, music, and motivational signs that read Honk for HOPE, which stands for Help is available, Opportunities exist, People care, and Expect outcomes.

We spoke with Colonel Rosalie Duarte about what the gate blitz means to her.

“On more than one occasion these gate blitzes have given us some feedback that it was a great reminder as they left,” she said. “While maybe they’re going to their families across the United States; They have a family here at Robins that cares about them.”

