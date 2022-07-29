Robins Air Force Base hoping to get students involved in STEM outreach program

Robins Air Force Base and the 21st Century Partnership are working on a STEM outreach program for Middle Georgia K-12 schools.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base and the 21st Century Partnership are working on a STEM outreach program for Middle Georgia K-12 schools.

The goal is to get students interested in STEM to work at Robins Air Force Base after completing high school or college.

Program leaders say it can be difficult keeping STEM talent local due to high demand, but the base has more than enough available jobs.

“So science and engineers have always had a lot of available openings in job opportunities on the base,” STEM Outreach Coordinator Charles Goolsby said. “So there’s always a lot of work to do, and we always need good people that’s able to do it.”

Goolsby says the outreach program will be visiting schools across Middle Georgia.

The program is also hosting a STEM expo at the Museum of Aviation’s Century of Flight Hanger on September 10.