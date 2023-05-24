Robins Air Force Base honors fallen airmen with 46th annual memorial service

As Memorial Day nears, Robins Air Force Base is taking the time to honor the lives and legacies of airmen who have served and protected our nation over the years.

In a solemn assembly at the Museum of Aviation on Wednesday, Robins Air Force Base leaders commemorated those who laid down their lives for our freedom during the 46th Annual Airman Memorial Service.

“I think it’s our privilege and maybe even our obligation to remember and bring honor to those who have gone before us who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country,” Senior Installation Chaplain for Robins Air Force Base, Christopher Reeder, said. “This ceremony recognizes not just the active duty airmen, but also retirees, civilians who have worked on base, anyone associated with Team Robins who’s passed away in the past year or so.”

This year, a tribute was paid to 57 departed service members as their names were called out, accompanied by the ringing of a bell and the placing of a ceremonial wreath.

Among the crowd was Cheralyn Keily, who was there to remember her late husband.

“It’s really an honor that the base would recognize the contribution of the years that he spent working here,” she said. “And it’s also very meaningful to get to see his co-workers who have very much become family to us. I think that’s important that we know that other people are remembering them just as we’re remembering them.”

Since their inception, the memorial services at Robins Air Force Base have memorialized more than 2,200 base members.