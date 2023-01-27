Robins Air Force Base hiring software, computer and electrical engineers

“Our recruiting team does a lot of recruiting at different colleges and of course at these career fairs, so the best way definitely is speak to someone directly,” she said at a job fair Thursday.

She says the base always wants to see resumes and transcripts to ensure applicants have graduated from an accredited university.

If you are interested in applying for a job at Robins Air Force Base, head to www.robins.af.mil for more information on how to contact a recruiter or attend one of the base’s job fairs.