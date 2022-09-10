Robins Air Force Base gives the special honors to a combat hero

Master Sergeant Mathue Snow of the 78th Security Force Squadron was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)-Robins Air Force Base gave special honors to a combat hero on Friday, for his actions taken following a terrorist attack.

Master Sergeant Mathue Snow of the 78th Security Force Squadron was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his actions during a terrorist attack in Kenya in 2020.

Sergeant Snow shared his recognition with those who fought with him on that day.

“I share this win with them,” Master Sergeant Snow said. “It’s a team win honestly, we came together and we made it out all together as a team so I couldn’t have done it without them.”

The Bronze Star Medal is the fourth highest ranking award a service member can receive for heroic deeds in an armed conflict.