Robins Air Force Base closes one of its gates

The Russell Gate will be closed until further notice.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —According to a post on its Facebook page, Robins Air Force Base has closed one of its main gates.

The post says the Russell Gate will be closed until further notice.

The MLK gate will be open as follows:

Inbound ONLY: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m Monday-Friday

Outbound ONLY: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday- Friday

RAFB says the MLK gate will be closed on weekends, holidays and family days.

All other gate hours will remain unchanged.