Robins Air Force Base celebrates 50th anniversary of the F-15

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base is celebrating 50 years of the F-15 fighter jet.

Retired United States Airman Bob Leaviet has worked on F-15s for most of his military career. He was what’s called an “Eagle Keeper” for one of the greatest fighter planes in the country.

“If I would have to go to war, I would be in an F-15 because I know could get home,” he said.

The F-15 is known as the most successful modern fighter jet to ever take the skies, with more than 100 victories and no losses in aerial combat.

The F-15 first took flight in 1972.

Deputy Chief of the F-15 Division, Jimmy Bailey, says Friday’s event was a great tribute.

“It was truly special to have such a great crowd here today,” Bailey said. “As we come together and pause on what the airplane has meant for our nation and continues to mean for our nation and providing air superiority.”

The base had tables and exhibits to show how much the plane has meant to the military and to those who flew them.

The celebration also included food trucks, scavenger hunts and a 50th anniversary cake.