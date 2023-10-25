Robins Air Force Base standing up two spectrum warfare units to counter technological threats

Robins Air Force Base announced Wednesday the activation of cutting-edge units aimed at tackling wave-based interference.

A formal ceremony was held for the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing, Detachment 1, and the 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron, Detachment 1. Both fall under the 350th Spectrum Ware Wing, which operates out of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

The ceremony was presided over by Colonel Joshua Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, who handed command of both detachments to Lieutenant Colonel C. Ryan Cox.

“We’re ramping up as fast as we are able to right now,” he said. “So we started officially 25 days ago is when our billets were funded. We went from two people now up to seven, and we’re looking to grow those numbers somewhat exponentially over the next couple of years in order to meet the requirements of the mission.”

The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing aims to ensure air teams can operate without wave-based interference. Although set to “officially start” in 2024, the group has already started operations and is actively recruiting new members with skills in engineering, IT and artificial intelligence.

Job listings have been posted on the wing’s official website for those interested in joining.