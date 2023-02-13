Robins Air Force Base activates 728th Battle Management Control Squadron

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base has welcomed a new addition to its ranks with the activation of the 728th Battle Management Control Squadron.

The new unit, consisting of more than 50 airmen, will help control air space globally from the base with the call sign of “Demons.”

According to Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Gulbranson, Commander of the 728th BMCS, the activation of the squadron was necessary as the world changes.

“As the complexities of the world change, we need to adopt as well,” he said. “We’re trying to become a more resilient force and expand our effort.”

Lieutenant Colonel Gulbranson says the 728th BMCS will be able to control air space from around the planet if needed, just like air traffic control in places like Atlanta or Macon.

“If you think of air traffic control like up in Atlanta or up in Macon in the control tower, they’re controlling their little space of air space. We, from this location, will be able to control air space from across the planet if we were ever called to do so,” he said.

The next step for the 728th Battle Management Control Squadron is to build the program to become operational.