Roberta, Macon residents upset with proposed rock quarry

“This is our neighborhood. And it’s just kinda…. It’s wrong. It’s wrong.”

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in Bibb and Crawford Counties plan to bring concerns for a proposed rock quarry before a planning and zoning meeting.

That’s what residents are saying about a proposed granite quarry for east Crawford County.

In May, Crawford County Planning and Zoning received an application for the quarry from Cottondale Partners, LLC on behalf of Haiseal Timber Inc. The proposed development would span across more than 1,700 acres off of Highway 80, impacting properties in Lizella and Roberta.

Residents in the area received a letter about the proposal, and they weren’t happy.

“I grew up in Crawford County. I’ve been here since 1969 and the last thing I ever thought I would be, would be living within half a mile of an industrial park.”

While Cottondale Partners LLC estimates the quarry will generate $300,000 dollars in tax revenue for the county each year. Residents say potential risks could outweigh the benefits. They claim the quarry poses threats like property and environmental damage, loss of water and potential health risks caused by silica dust such as lung or heart disease.

“What will the county do when those situations occur? Do we get reimbursed for property damage? Do we get reimbursed for well damage?”

According to Planning and Zoning Administrator, Jake Watson, the quarry will have to adhere to regulations set by the US Environmental Protection Agency and Georgia Environmental Protection Division. He encourages Crawford County residents to visit communities where quarries are already operational, to learn about what impact they have.

“We’re encouraging individuals to do their own research to find out what information is out there so that they can best make their decision on those facts,” said Watson.

Crawford County will have 30 days between the planning and zoning meeting and board of commissioners meeting, to conduct a regional impact review to determine the impact the quarry would have on the area. Watson says that should give the community enough time to make an informed decision.

“I’m hoping that our public hearings are professional, that they’re civil and that people understand the process that’s taking place,” he said.

The meeting is on June 15 at 6:00 p.m., at the Crawford County courthouse on Highway 42 in Knoxville. Anyone opposed to the quarry is invited to meet at Lizella Baptist Church on June 13 at 6:30 p-m.