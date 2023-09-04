Robbery at Vineville Food Mart

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect behind a robbery that took place Sunday.

The BCSO says the robbery took place just before midnight at the Vineville Food Mart, where its reported that a male suspect entered the store, brandishing a firearm and demanding money.

After getting the cash, the suspect left the scene on foot.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.